WA receives 8,000 additional COVID-19 test kits, health department says

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

MGN

SEATTLE, Wash. – According to the Washington State Department of Health, the state has received 8,000 COVID-19 testing kits.

The kits came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday. They also got more protective equipment needed to perform the tests.

Supplies will go to local health agencies in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, which they said are the hardest-hit areas.

Health officials hope the kits will increase capacity for testing of high-risk populations, including the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions, health care providers and first responders. FEMA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide more kits and supplies when they become available.

The State Public Health Lab can test more than 200 samples a day with a two-day turnaround time. Their goal is to test 400 a day.

As of March 19, more than 20,000 people in Washington state have been tested for COVID-19.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments