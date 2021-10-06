WA Special Olympics to receive donation from Pasco RV dealership

PASCO, Wash. — Special Olympics Washington is receiving a donation from Broadmoor RV in Pasco for the third time.

The dealership sponsors the fall games, “allowing the organization to adapt to athletes needs and provide innovative ways for athletes and volunteers to engage through virtual sports competitions and at-home health, wellness, and fitness activities,” a news release said.

Officials also said the dealership’s support allowed the Special Olympics to “provide more than 6,000 at-home training kits” that included tools, resources, and equipment.

“We are proud to give back to the community that has made us so successful. Special Olympics will always have a special place in our hearts. It’s all about family and friends,” said John Ramsey, owner of Broadmoor RV SuperStore.

Due to potential health and safety issues for the athletes during the pandemic, the typical State Fall Games will not be held. Instead, smaller tournaments will be brought to where the athletes live and train, the release said.

Flag football and volleyball regional tournaments will be held in the Tri-Cities on November 13-14. The organization will “also hold MedFest, an event where new and current Special Olympics Washington athletes in the Tri-Cities and beyond can get free health screenings and sports physicals to participate in upcoming seasons.”

“We’re so grateful to Broadmoor RV and the Ramsey family for their unwavering support of our athletes,” said David Wu, CEO and president of Special Olympics Washington. “Thanks to Broadmoor RV’s support, we’ve been able to develop virtual programs to address the physical and mental well-being of athletes during the pandemic. And now together, we’re bringing athletes back to in-person activities in a safe manner that will allow them to go back to doing what they love – being in community with their fellow athletes, training and competing.”

