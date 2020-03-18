WA State Employment Security providing resources for workers, businesses impacted by COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a great deal of uncertainty, especially for employees and business owners that have to close down because of it.

But there are state resources out there aiming to help workers during a time of unemployment. If you’re unemployed or face the possibility of unemployment because of the coronavirus, employment security may be able to help you out.

The Washington State Employment Security Department has a new set of emergency rules to help with layoffs and quarantines that may affect you.

The department website gives you a comparison guide that lists some common scenarios that may occur and benefits that would apply, would not apply and are treated case-by-case.

There’s also a COVID-19 Q&A section for both workers and businesses. For example, if you’re a worker and are laid off work temporarily or your hours are reduced because of slow business as a result of COVID-19, you may be able to get unemployment benefits.

Eligibility decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

Programs that help businesses keep workers during the coronavirus pandemic are the SharedWork program, partial employment and standby.

If you’re a business that needs to temporarily lay off workers, you can request to put an employee on standby for up to eight weeks and they can collect unemployment benefits without having to look for other work.

While on standby, workers must accept any work you offer that they can do without breaking isolation or quarantine.

Find out more about unemployment benefits you may qualify for and scenarios that may impact you as a result of COVID-19.\

