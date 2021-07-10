Waitsburg fire draws crews from Walla Walla & College Place

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

WAITSBURG, Wash. — Fire crews from throughout the region are traveling to Waitsburg to combat a structure fire that may have spread to nearby fields.

According to authorities from the College Place Fire Department, three brush trucks and one water tender were deployed north to Waitsburg to assist with fire response and containment.

Backup from Walla Walla County and College Place fire crews were dispatched to the 2400-block of Waggoner Rd., which is a remote section of Waitsburg. Early signs point toward a trailer being consumed by fire, which may have spread to nearby fields.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further information is announced by local officials.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Southeast Washington: 28,000 acres burned near Asotin, another wildfire ignites near Walla Walla

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.