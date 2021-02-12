Waking up to snow covered roads, more snow for the weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Many are waking up to snow covered roads and bitterly cold temperatures! Getting reports of 1 to 3 inches around our area with additional light snow falling this morning. We will continue to see the light snow on and off throughout early afternoon. A brief break is expected from 4PM until 8PM this evening. Very cold today with highs in the low 20’s. And with the wind between 10 to 20 MPH at times, it will bring wind chill values down into the single digits early this morning. Additional snowfall amounts today of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Our second round is set to move in after 9PM tonight. Light to moderate snow will fall overnight into Saturday morning. And then look for a break by Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Here are snowfall amounts today through Saturday:

Tri-Cities: 3 to 5″ (isolated spots up to 6″)

Yakima Valley: 2 to 4″

Kittitas Valley: 1 to 3″

Foothills: 5 to 9″

Eastern Slopes: 5 to 10″

Blues: 8 to 12″

Cascades: 6 to 12″