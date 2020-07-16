Walk-up coronavirus testing sites to pop up around Yakima Co. in the coming days

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Yakima County residents will soon be able to know if they have coronavirus by simply walking up to a test site.

The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management team is teaming up with the health district and Medical Teams International to offer these mobile testing sites over the next few days:

Thursday, July 16th, in Yakima from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm○Parking lot of 2001 West Lincoln Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902 (corner of LincolnAve. and 20th Ave.)

Friday, July 17th, in Yakima from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm○Parking lot of 2001 West Lincoln Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902 (corner of LincolnAve. and 20th Ave.)

Tuesday, July 21st, in Sunnyside from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm○Sunnyside Community Center parking lot, 1521 South 1st Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944

Wednesday, July 22nd, in Sunnyside from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm○Sunnyside Community Center parking lot, 1521 South 1st Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944

No registration is required, and you can learn more by calling 211. Emergency Management staff tells us that future dates are being coordinated, and these sites are in addition to the current drive-up testing sites operated by the National Guardmembers.

