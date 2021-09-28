Walla Walla authorities save unresponsive man using Narcan

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — First responders were rushed to the scene of a home in Walla Walla after it was reported that a man was found unresponsive. Thanks to lifesaving maneuvers from police and fire officials, the patient was revived and stabilized.

According to a press release issued by the City of Walla Walla, the city’s fire department was dispatched to the 200-block of Malcolm St around 1:16 p.m. on Monday, September 27. Upon arrival, emergency responders made contact with a 65-year-old man who was unresponsive.

Meanwhile, city police officers were alerted to the instance and responded to help fire officials. Sergeant Kevin Huxoll and Officer Paul Green were the first to arrive at the scene of the incident and assessed the situation with medics.

RELATED: Four deaths, 20 overdoses attributed to fentanyl in Ellensburg in 2021

They decided to administer Narcan, which is a nasal spray that helps treat patients suffering from a narcotic overdose.

After they administered the Narcan, the patient regained consciousness. Shortly after, the man was transported by paramedics to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. There, the patient was evaluated and treated for the traumatic experience.

No further details regarding the status of this individual have been revealed, and their identity is not being revealed to the public.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a medical episode, contact 9-1-1 immediately.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: City of Walla Walla dispels rumor about vaccination requirement

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.