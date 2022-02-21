Walla Walla burglary suspect who was released from jail is arrested inside College Place business, faces more charges

by Neil Fischer

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A man from Walla Walla who faced robbery and several other charges in early February was arrested Saturday inside a College Place business and now faces more charges, according to police.

The College Place Police Department responded to an alarm at Hop Thief Tap Room Saturday at 4:40 a.m.

RELATED: Dangerous driver leads Walla Walla officers on pursuit citing new laws, released two hours after arrest

The owner of Hop Thief Tap Room told police that no one was supposed to be inside the building, according to College Place police.

The College Place Police Department says officers watched Raul Melgar Moreno, 23, attempt to exit the business, and then proceed to go back inside.

Law enforcement surrounded the building and advised Moreno to exit, but he failed to comply, according to police. Police were aided by K9 Murphy to locate Moreno inside the business and take him into custody. The College Place Police Department says Moreno had more than $500 from the business in his possession.

Moreno was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The College Place Police Department says Moreno was arrested on robbery charges and several other charges on February 5. Police say Moreno was released four days later “on his own recognizance by a judge.”

RELATED: Washington lawmakers consider amendments to police reform regulations

According to records, Moreno is still in the Walla Walla County Jail.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.