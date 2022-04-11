Walla Walla Business Virtual Summit starts Tuesday, April 12th; Free Registration

by Amanda Mason

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Business Virtual Summit kicks off Tuesday, April 12, 2022, hosted by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.

According to organizers, from April 12th through April 27th, the workshops will focus on offering educational resources and professional development opportunities. The website said the summit sessions are free and open to the public; all you have to do is register online.

“Attendees can customize their own Summit Experience by choosing the courses that work best for each individual,” -Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers said the presenters will cover several topics and address how to prevent burnout, tips on digital marketing, and leadership skills, to name a few. The summit schedule is below, and you can still register online.

Walla Walla Business Virtual Summit

Week 1: Workforce Forward

April 12, 10:00 a.m. – Students, an answer to your labor challenges? Register Now

April 13, 10:00 a.m. – Action, Connection, Purpose…Transformation Register Now

April 14, 1:00 p.m. – Best Place for Working Parents Register Now

April 15, 10:00 a.m. – WorkSource Walla Walla Business Solutions Register Now



Week 2: Building Your Business

April 19, 1:00 p.m. – Business Spotlight with Walla Walla Bread Company Register Now

April 20, 10:00 a.m. – Employee Retention Register Now

April 21, 2:00 p.m. – Digital Marketing Techniques Register Now



Week 3: Leadership & Personal Development

April 22, 1:00 p.m. – Ninja Principles Register Now

April 26, 10:00 a.m. – The Art of Transformational Coaching & Wellness Register Now

April 27, 1:00 p.m. – Your Leadership Path Register Now



To learn more about the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and the upcoming events, visit: www.wwvchamber.com.

