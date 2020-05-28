Walla Walla businesses begin serving customers

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — On Wednesday, some restaurants in Walla Walla started serving customers for dine-in meals for the first time in months.

Officials announced on Wednesday that Walla Walla County was cleared for Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start Plan.

While some businesses weren’t prepared to reopen their dining rooms just yet, there were a few that did.

Yamas Greek Eatery and Stone Soup Cafe had customers enjoying their lunch, while sitting at tables in front of both businesses.

“When I heard that Walla Walla County was open, I immediately thought we’re going out for lunch,” said Chris Coates, who was at Yamas.

Phase 2 allows restaurants and taverns to open fifty-percent of their capacity, while five people can be at one table.

