Walla Walla City Council adopts new design for city flag

by Neil Fischer

Walla Walla City Flag, courtesy - City of Walla Walla.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla City Council selected a new design for the Walla Walla city flag on Wednesday.

The previous flag had symbolized the city since 2008, and will now be framed as a piece of Walla Walla city’s history.

The city of Walla Walla held a design contest for the flag, with 78 submissions from the community.

The winning design was submitted by Lindsay Tebeck from Walla Walla.

“The lines prominent in this design are representative of Walla Walla’s notorious rolling hills, Blue Mountains, and many streams,” said Tebeck.

Tebeck’s design features three different colors.

“The drastic yellow circle, whose color comes from the Washington state flag’s emblem, symbolizes the rising sun. It both adds body to the hills by peaking over them and casting a reflection in interpretative waters below,” said Tebeck. “The green in the hills and blue in the sky are also pulled straight from the Washington state flag.”

The Walla Walla City Council voted 5-1 to adopt the design created by Tebeck.

