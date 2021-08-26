Walla Walla City Council signs letter of intent to host electric vehicle festival in 2022

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — One of the nation’s most coveted wine regions is on track to host the United States’ first multi-day festival promoting the growth and adaptation of electric vehicles next Memorial Day weekend (May 27-30, 2022).

After an in-depth presentation from representatives of the Electric Revolution festival on Monday, August 23, the Walla Walla City Council unanimously approved a Letter of Intent to move forward with the event. The letter will now move on to Walla Walla Mayor Allen Pomraning to be signed and approved.

In theory, the Electric Revolution festival would highlight the power and ingenuity of electric vehicles while showcasing the charm of the Walla Walla valley. The festival would include panels, music, food, test rides, electric car races, and more.

The leader of this event is Paul d’Orleans, an automotive historian and founder of ‘The Vintagent‘ who has written eight books on motor and culture. In the past, d’Orleans has been responsbile for numerous multi-day festival including one based in Europe that drew 20,000 people.

d’Orleans was joined by George Tortarolo (C.O.O. of Electric Revolution) and Kim Lohstroh Young (Director of the Motorcycle Arts Foundation).

In his expertise, d’Orleans has found that directors of electric vehicles have trouble marketing them. An event like this can show a more enticing side of electric vehicles, which is rarely shown in the current landscape.

“It seemed to me they were all missing the point, which was that electric vehicles are actually really fun, they’re really powerful, and they have the potential of being incredibly green,” d’Orleans said. “That felt sufficient to me as someone who has a concern for the environment to figure out a way to celebrate electric technology and feature electric technology in ways that they were not being featured.”

City councilmembers asked d’Orleans and his team why they chose Walla Walla. They felt that the charm and increasing appeal of the No. 1 wine region in the United States played into their choice.

“I think Walla Walla is a world-class destination now,” d’Orleans said. “There’s just a lot of charm.”

He also mentioned that there are no organized electric car or bike races across the world. They would use Port of Walla Walla lands to host races and even concerts at the Range Amphitheatre while featuring the vibrant environment and delicious offerings of the downtown region.

If you’d like to hear more about this proposal, you can watch the Walla Walla City Council meeting here.

