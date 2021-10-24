Walla Walla closes all city parks immediately due to high winds

by Margo Cady

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The city of Walla Walla is closing all public parks immediately due to high winds.

The Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) issued a public notice at 10:16 a.m. on Sunday, October 24th, closing all city parks. WWPD cites high winds with the possibility of tree limbs falling causing injury or damage.

All citizens should avoid city parks until further notice.

