Walla Walla Co. Emergency Management in search of protective gear for first responders
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Because supplies are short worldwide, Walla Walla County Emergency Management is asking for the public’s help in gathering protective equipment for first responders and healthcare workers.
Here’s a list of exactly what they are looking for:
• Mask, N95
• Mask, Procedure
• Commercial Dust Masks
• Gloves, Exam (All Sizes)
• Gown, Isolation
• Goggles, Vented, Safety
• Glasses, Safety
• Shield, Face
• Wipes, Germicidal
• Covers, Shoe/Boot
• Hand Sanitizer (Severely Short)
Donations can be dropped off at the City of Walla Walla Fire Station at 170 N. Wilbur Avenue, or at Walla Walla County Fire District 5 at 460 West Humorist Road in Burbank.
Plus, the College Place Fire Department is accepting N95 mask donations at 629 S. College Avenue.