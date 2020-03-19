Walla Walla Co. Emergency Management in search of protective gear for first responders

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Because supplies are short worldwide, Walla Walla County Emergency Management is asking for the public’s help in gathering protective equipment for first responders and healthcare workers.

Here’s a list of exactly what they are looking for:

• Mask, N95

• Mask, Procedure

• Commercial Dust Masks

• Gloves, Exam (All Sizes)

• Gown, Isolation

• Goggles, Vented, Safety

• Glasses, Safety

• Shield, Face

• Wipes, Germicidal

• Covers, Shoe/Boot

• Hand Sanitizer (Severely Short)

Donations can be dropped off at the City of Walla Walla Fire Station at 170 N. Wilbur Avenue, or at Walla Walla County Fire District 5 at 460 West Humorist Road in Burbank.

Plus, the College Place Fire Department is accepting N95 mask donations at 629 S. College Avenue.

