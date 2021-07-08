Walla Walla County: Coronavirus rates skyrocket since June including 19 breakthrough cases

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Public health officials are monitoring a dangerous influx of COVID-19 transmission and case rates in Walla Walla County; largely amongst the region’s unvaccinated population.

On Wednesday morning, both the City of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County Emergency Management issued releases regarding coronavirus rates in the community. Their data suggests that the county’s cases per 100,000 people have hovered near 300 cases over the last two weeks, which would force the county into heavy restrictions on business if the state’s COVID-19 guidelines were still in place.

Their metrics suggest that nearly 90 percent of the active cases are amongst unvaccinated people with the majority of these cases coming from young people who are ineligible for the vaccine and residents ages 45-60.

As of Wednesday, 78.8% of the county’s population age 65+ has been vaccinated. However, the vaccination rate drops off to 56.1% when you take into account all county residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Additionally, some people who were vaccinated still contracted the virus during this span. County health experts have documented 19 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 amongst vaccinated individuals in the past two weeks. However, vaccinated individuals facing breakthrough cases were more likely to experience mild or no symptoms at all.

The county’s Department of Community Health is urging citizens who have not yet been vaccinated to do so at their earliest convenience to ensure the health and safety of all community members.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations in the area, click here.

