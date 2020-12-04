34 people contracted coronavirus at Walla Walla County Corrections Facility

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — 26 inmates and eight staff members tested positive for the coronavirus at Walla Walla County Corrections Facility, per a press release today. All 34 of the infected individuals are considered recovered.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) conducted 95 tests of inmates and staff to ensure the safety and protection of those involved. There have been no deaths of inmates or staff from the coronavirus since testing positive. Of the 68 inmates tested, 42 negative results were produced.

They will continue to administer tests as the pandemic continues with increased pressure to ensure safety in jails and prisons.

In conjunction with the DCH, the Walla Walla County Corrections Department is investigating each case. The two parties hope to follow CDC quarantining and social distancing guidelines for those afflicted.

At this time, 75 inmates are being held at the facility — 27 shy of maximum capacity. With public safety in mind, the DCH and Corrections Department are working to ensure that inmates who are released on bail or upon completion of their sentence can adequately quarantine for 14 days.

