Walla Walla County adds new feature to emergency notifications

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Emergency Management Department has added a feature to their emergency notifications system that allows residents to receive text alerts when something is urgent.

The notifications include alerts, advisories, and community messages.

Walla Walla County citizens can text their zip code to “888777” to receive real-time alerts and advisories directly from emergency management and local agencies.

“Typically what we’ve used the system for is for evacuation notifications during wildfire or flood event,” said Liz Jessee, the Emergency Management Director.

The system allows the department to select a certain area to send notifications if something is happening in a specific place.

