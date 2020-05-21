Walla Walla County applies for early Phase 2 reopening

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla County has applied for a variance to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan to reopen the state economy.

On Thursday, the Department of Community (DCH) confirmed that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County since May 12. The total number of cases remains at 106.

County health officials are now working with leaders from Walla Walla County, the cities of Walla Walla and College Place and Providence St. Mary Medical Center to support businesses in successfully reopening once the county moves to Phase 2.

Under Phase 2, multiple business sectors will be allowed to open at certain levels of occupancy under the requirements established by the the state. Businesses will not be authorized to open until they meet all the required safety criteria.

“Requirements are aimed at minimizing spread of COVID-19 to staff, customers, clients, and visitors,” a news release from the DCH said.

Businesses permitted to reopen under Phase 2 include dine-in restaurants and bars, in-store retail, hair salons and barber shops, fitness gyms, pet grooming and real estate.

