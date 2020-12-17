Walla Walla County appoints a new Public Health Officer

The previous Walla Walla Public Health Officer is set to retire at the end of 2020.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Credit: Providence St. Mary, Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Today, Walla Walla County officials announced a new Public Health Officer.

The Board of County Commissioners has appointed Dr. Daniel Kaminsky as Public Health Officer.

Officials say the search for a new Public Health Officer began in the Spring of 2020 when Dr. Larry Jecha decided he’s like to retire from the position at the end of 2020.

RELATED: WWCC receives a portion of MacKenzie Scott’s donations

For over 20 years, Dr. Kaminsky has worked with the Walla Walla Clinic as an OB/GYN physician. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University and earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Dr. Kaminsky’s work took him to Fort Collins, Colorado, where he completed a Family Medicine Residency before completing an OB/GYN residency in Denver at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

County Commissioner Chair Greg Tompkins made a statement on the behalf of the Board of County Commissioners.

RELATED: Coronavirus update — Tri-Cities surpass 15,000 infections

“The Board would like to thank Dr. Larry Jecha for acting as our health officer for many years,” Tompkins said, “While sad to see Dr. Jecha go, we are pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Kaminsky as the new health officer and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

In a time like this, it’s essential to have a Public Health Officer who’s prepared for the undertaking. Dr. Jecha performed his duty admirably during the pandemic, but Dr. Kaminsky will face a whole new set of issues to pursue.

Being that COVID-19 vaccines are arriving and being administered throughout the state of Washington, Dr. Kaminsky will likely play a pivotal role in ensuring citizens get the treatment they seek and deserve.

RELATED: Eastern Washington family builds Christmas tree out of books