Walla Walla County now in Phase 2 of reopening plan

Walla Walla County has been granted a variance for reopening under Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start plan, county officials announced Wednesday morning.

All businesses in the county prepared to follow Governor Jay Inslee’s guidelines are now allowed to reopen, according to Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball, who shared to his Facebook page a letter from Walla Walla County Community Health Director Megan DeBolt:

The governor’s office has the following guidelines for businesses reopening during Phase 2:

The City of Walla Walla sent out a note for businesses Wednesday morning:

Buildings that have been unused or rarely used for more than three weeks are at risk of an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease unless their water pipes are flushed and sanitized. The lack of chlorinated water flowing through the pipes can create the right conditions for the bacteria that causes this disease. Buildings at risk include restaurants, hotels, schools, child-care facilities, office buildings, gyms, factories, and outpatient surgical centers. The threat also applies to hot tubs, water fountains, sprinkler systems, and water-cooling towers atop commercial buildings.

