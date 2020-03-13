Walla Walla County declares emergency over COVID-19

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners signed an emergency declaration Friday related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration comes after a person with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was transported by ambulance from Umatilla County to St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla on Feb. 29. After further testing, the patient was confirmed positive for the virus.

The incident has prompted Walla Walla County to declare an emergency.

The declaration authorizes county departments to “enter into contracts with Board of County Commissioner approval and incur obligations necessary during the outbreak” in order to protect the public and provide emergency assistance to the victims of the disaster, the county stated in a news release.

All county employee travel to locations outside of Walla Walla County will cease until further notice. In addition, the commissioners have asked that all meetings conducted by the county use the latest technology to be convened in a virtual environment.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health says anyone with questions about COVID-19 should call 509-524-2647 to answer questions between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM, Monday through Friday.

Information about COVID-19 is also available on their website. Residents are encouraged to follow the CDC recommended steps to prevent illness.

