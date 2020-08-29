Walla Walla county fire chief arrested for attempting to have sex with a child

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Authorities confirmed Saturday that Otis Garbe, Chief of Walla Walla fire station six, was arrested after allegedly attempting to have sex with a minor in the Tri-Cities.

An official from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) told KAPP-KVEW that Garbe was arrested Thursday in the Tri-Cities after several weeks of investigation.

Garbe, 57, had been allegedly communicating with what he thought was a girl under the age of 14.

Garbe was booked into the Benton County Jail Thursday on attempted second degree rape of a child and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

His bail is set at $100,000.

Walla Walla County Fire District 6 is in Touchet, approximately 40 miles from the Tri-Cities.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.