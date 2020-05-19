Walla Walla County goes a full week without reporting a new case of COVID-19

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla County has gone a full week without reporting a new case of COVID-19, health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The total number of cases among county residents has remained at 106 since May 12. On that day, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced two new cases.

As of Tuesday morning, 93 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and only two have died. The most recent death attributed to the virus in Walla Walla County was on May 8.

Walla Walla County is currently in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan to reopen the state’s economy.

