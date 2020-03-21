Walla Walla County receives first positive COVID-19 case

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA, Wash — Health officials confirm the first positive COVID-19 test in Walla Walla.

The Walla Walla resident in his 40s is under home isolation for 14 days until he is fever free for 72-hours.

The case is not linked to foreign or domestic travel.

“We are surprised it has taken this long for a local case here in Walla Walla County,” said Meghan DeBolt,

Director. “We have been expecting this and are prepared. Regardless of where the case was exposed, everyone

can and should be taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments