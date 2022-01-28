Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal collision

by Amanda Mason

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office (WWCSO) released more details on a fatal collision that occurred at 1:30 am on January 28, 2022, two miles west of Walla Walla.

According to a news release from WWCSO, a one-vehicle rollover collision on Heritage Road near the intersection of Old Highway 12 took the life of one person. “The lone occupant of the vehicle, the driver, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene,” said WWCSO.

The victim’s name has not been released as WWCSO said they’re notifying next of kin.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received assistance from the Washington State Patrol and the Walla Walla County Road Department.

WWCSO stated, “the initial cause of the collision at this time is speed, alcohol and drug involvement are pending awaiting further tests.”

