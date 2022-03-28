Walla Walla County to reduce COVID vaccination clinics starting March 30th

by Margo Cady

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) has announced that they will reduce the amount vaccination clinics offered at the Providence Southgate campus.

In a press release on Monday, DCH said reduced demand led to the change.

Starting March 30th, the clinics will transition to every Wednesday.

The clinics will be limited for those ages 12-years and older, except for the last Wednesday of every month, which will be ‘Family Day.’

The first Wednesday of the month, the clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rest of the clinics will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure equitable access, according the DCH.

Here is next month’s schedule:

Wednesday, March 30th, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; ages 12-years and up

Wednesday, April 6th, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; ages 12-years and up

Wednesday, April 13th, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; ages 12-years and up

Wednesday, April 20th, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; ages 12-years and up

Wednesday, April 27th (Family Day), 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; ages 5-years and up

To schedule an appointment at the Walla Walla Providence Southgate location click here.

The COVID-19 testing site at Providence Southgate will continue to operate under the same hours of operation. The site will be open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test at the Walla Walla Providence Southgate location click here.

The Walla Walla DCH has a helpline for residents without access to internet or a computer. Residents can call (509) 524-2647 and leave their name, date of birth, phone number, and a message stating they need assistance scheduling an appointment, according to a news release.

All Walla Walla residents can also get more information about upcoming vaccination clinics by texting COVIDWW to 888777.

