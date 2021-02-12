Walla Walla crews respond with Winter Storm Warning in effect

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City of Walla Walla is doing everything in its power to help citizens get around the city despite today’s snowfall and a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service.

According to an alert from city officials, three crews were deployed on the night of Thursday, February 11 to help clear the streets of snow. The government statement claims that the downtown and main arterial routes were cleared overnight to ensure an easier and safer morning commute for the citizens of Walla Walla.

Snowplow crews were deployed once again at 6:00 a.m. this morning by Walla Walla city officials. According to the notice, crews will be focused on the city’s arterial roads throughout the day and into the evening. Depending on how heavily the snow continues to fall during the day, night crews will be deployed at 6:00 p.m. to help clear the area.

One of the three night crews will be dedicated to clearing the Downtown Walla Walla region. The two remaining crews will focus on through roads and will move into residential areas during the course of the night.

These crews are staffed by tireless workers as snow and ice control crews work 12-hour shifts into the weekend to help aid the community. Clearer roads ensure a higher standard of public safety and will work these 12-hour shifts until the snow stops. At this rate, snow is expected to continue on-and-off through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

However, the weather is volatile — Only time will tell exactly how snowy it gets. Regardless, city officials are prepared to do what it takes to clear their roads.

