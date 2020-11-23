Oregon man accused of stealing over 100 rolls of toilet paper from Walla Walla residence

Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office made what it called “the largest seizure of stolen toilet paper in agency history” over the weekend.

Initially, the burglar was able to get away, but several hours later deputies located the burglar in his disabled vehicle.