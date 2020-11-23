Oregon man accused of stealing over 100 rolls of toilet paper from Walla Walla residence
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office made what it called “the largest seizure of stolen toilet paper in agency history” over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, WWCSO said someone interrupted a residential burglary in progress. He called 911 before driving after the burglar to get a car description.
Initially, the burglar was able to get away, but several hours later deputies located the burglar in his disabled vehicle.
The Oregon man was arrested, and a search warrant was served on his vehicle. Over $1000 in stolen items were recovered in addition to 108 rolls of toilet paper.