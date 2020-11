Oregon man accused of stealing over 100 rolls of toilet paper from Walla Walla residence

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office made what it called “the largest seizure of stolen toilet paper in agency history” over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, WWCSO said someone interrupted a residential burglary in progress. He called 911 before driving after the burglar to get a car description.

Initially, the burglar was able to get away, but several hours later deputies located the burglar in his disabled vehicle.