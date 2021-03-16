Walla Walla driver arrested after driving through pond, then wrong direction on highway

Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A driver suspected of DUI was arrested Monday afternoon after driving through a pond near Whitman College before heading the wrong direction on highway 12.

Walla Walla Police noticed the driver traveling the wrong direction on highway 12 around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say the officer raced to catch up to the vehicle and pinned it to the center divider so it couldn’t travel any further.

After receiving several calls, authorities were able to determine that this vehicle had also driven through a pond on Estrella St. near Whitman College.

Police say the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

