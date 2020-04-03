Walla Walla eatery donates $10K worth of food to families, hospital and school employees

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Helpers in the community continue to come forward during this stressful time.

Stone Soup Café in Walla Walla donated more than $5,100 in gift cards to employees at Walla Walla Public Schools and staff members at Providence St. Mary’s – about 340 people in total. In addition, the restaurant’s subsidiary, Souper Supper, a meal subscription program, also donated more than $5,000 worth of healthy meals for local families in need.

“This is kind of just our way of saying thank you to the community, and just doing a small part to give back,” said David Leen, founder of Stone Soup. “I’m sure hopefully it’ll brighten someone’s day to get a free lunch delivered to them.”

The families were chosen through a local church and will be given through April.

“There’s going to be lots to celebrate when this crisis is ending and if we can brighten somebody’s day meanwhile – if we can help them out with a good meal or you provide as a service, that brightens our day, too,” Leen said.

Stone Soup is in Walla Walla and Richland. At their Walla Walla location, they’ve extended their hours to 6 p.m. and the hours at the Richland location are the same. They are both offering online ordering, delivery, and pickup. You can also order through DoorDash.

