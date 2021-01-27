Walla Walla Fire Captain earns Commendation Letter from Police Chief

Photo Credit: Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber presented a letter of commendation to fire Captain Eric Wood at City Fire Station 1 on Jan. 25, 2021.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Captain Eric Wood with the Walla Walla Fire Department was awarded a letter of commendation for his heroic efforts in preventing a suicide.

On the morning of January 25, 2021 around 10:00 a.m. PST, Police Chief Scott Bieber presented the letter to Capt. Wood.

Chief Bieber awarded Capt. Wood with his commendation letter at Fire Station 1 located at 200 S. 12th Ave.

The following statement was made as part of the press release issued by the WWPD’s public information officer:

“The Walla Walla Police Department recognizes the great partnership we have with the Walla Walla Fire Department and look forward to continued partnership to serve our community.”

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, Capt. Wood and Officer David Garland intervened as a man sat atop a Whitman College building with a rope tied around his neck. When they saw an opportunity to help, Capt. Wood and Officer Garland sprung into action.

The duo was able to tackle the man off the ledge as he removed the rope from his neck to adjust the noose. Authorities brought the man into custody and took him to a nearby hospital for further care.

Officer Garland was one of three police officers who received letters of commendation for their efforts in a string of high-intensity situations in a short span of time.

