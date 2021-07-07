Walla Walla Fire Department details 12 fires over Independence Day weekend

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — City officials released a detailed report regarding all 12 of the fires that crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to on July 3 and 4 amidst this year’s Fourth of July weekend.

According to this report, no injuries were sustained in any of these incidents. Fireworks were either the direct cause or suspected cause for all 12 of them. Additionally, most of these disturbances ended up being rectified without any serious damages or dollars losses.

However, a fire that extended into Kelty’s Auto Parts at 250 W Rees Ave burned approximately 40 scrap vehicles, accumulating $35,000 in damages. Another fire on the 200-block of Sheridan Rd extended into a detached garage and vehicle, which racked up an estimated $50,000 in damages. Each of these incidents began as grass fires caused by fireworks that extended into structures.

Below is the list of fires as provided by the Walla Walla Fire Department:

July 3, 2021, at 9:45 p.m. — 446 Holly St. Small grass fire caused by a ground spinner firework. The property owner extinguished the fire. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.

July 3, 2021, at 10:56 p.m. — 250 W. Rees Ave. Grass fire along the railroad tracks that extended inside Kelty’s Auto Parts, burning approximately 40 scrap vehicles, with damage estimated at $35,000. No injuries were reported. Fireworks are suspected.

July 4, 2021, at 1:19 a.m. — 141 E. Chestnut St. Small grass fire with minor damage to power pole caused by an unknown type of firework. Fire crews extinguished the fire. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.

July 4, 2021, at 4:35 a.m. — 2210 Tacoma St. Small grass fire caused by an unknown type of firework. The fire was out before the arrival of fire crews. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.

July 4, 2021, at 5:09 p.m. — 234 Sheridan Road Grass fire that extended to a detached garage and vehicle, with damage estimated at $50,000. Fire crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. Fireworks are suspected.

July 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. — 913 W. Poplar St. Small grass fire caused by a cone/fountain firework. The fire was out before the arrival of fire crews. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.

July 4, 2021, at 9:11 p.m. — 91 Garden Drive Grass and fence fire caused by an aerial shell/mortar firework. The property owner extinguished the fire. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.

July 4, 2021, at 10:19 p.m. — 216 N 5th St. Grass fire involving a tree caused by an unknown type of firework, with damage of $400. Fire crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

July 4, 2021, at 10:36 p.m. — Sprague and Maple Small grass fire caused by an unknown type of firework. The fire was extinguished by the property owner. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.

July 4, 2021, at 10:49 p.m. — 460 N. Wilbur St. Smoldering bush caused by an unknown type of firework. Fire crews extinguished the fire. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.

July 4, 2021, at 10:55 p.m. — 523 Sprague St.

Small grass fire next to shed caused by an unknown type of firework being shot off by neighbors. The fire was out before the arrival of fire crews. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.

July 4, 2021, at 11:31 p.m. — 512 Edith St. Small grass fire caused by an unknown type of firework. Fire crews extinguished the fire. No injuries or dollar losses were reported.



The Walla Walla Fire Department thanked all of the community members who refrained from using fireworks this year due to the high risk of fires in the region.

