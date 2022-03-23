Walla Walla firefighter arrested & suspended during child molestation investigation

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A local firefighter and paramedic has been arrested for the accused crime of child molestation, according to an alert from the City of Walla Walla.

Officials learned on Wednesday morning that Anthony Spada, an employee of the Walla Walla Fire Department, had been taken into custody as an investigation was underway. This arrest was made by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the examination.

Spada has been placed on administrative leave while this investigation is underway. He has been ordered to stay away from public offices and is not permitted to contact any City of Walla Walla employees.

City Manager Nabiel Shawa expressed sympathy for those impacted by this alleged injustice.

“This is upsetting news to the entire community and City family, particularly our outstanding fire department,” Shawa said. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family.”

Details on the situation are limited, but city leaders released an alert to community members and local officials on the situation.

Spada is listed as an Executive Board Member on the Walla Walla Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 404 website.

Child molestation is a felony in Washington state and if convicted, Spada would face imprisonment, financial penalties, and a requirement to be registered as a sex offender.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

