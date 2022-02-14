Walla Walla firefighters, police put out apartment fire despite resident’s attempts to re-enter

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA Wash. — First responders at an apartment fire in Walla Walla not only had to fight a fire but held off a resident trying desperately to make their way back into the apartment while crews fought the blaze.

According to a media release issued by the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an apartment building at 20 W Walnut St at 8:27 p.m. on February 11. Initial reports indicated that it was a structure fire impacting a single unit of the building.

As they arrived, firefighters discovered active flames inside of a single apartment. That’s when they came into contact with a non-compliant resident of the building to fought to get back inside. Authorities have not stated the person’s reason for trying to re-enter the building during this fire.

Walla Walla police officers helped to de-escalate the situation and keep the resident from making their way inside as firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

Thanks to their quick action, all occupants were accounted for and no one was injured as a result of this fire, which has since been deemed as unintentional. Their investigation into the fire has already been closed, and Walla Walla fire crews deemed that the cost of damage to the property and its contents were roughly $4,000.

As part of their mutual aid agreement, crews from Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 were also dispatched to the scene of the fire.

