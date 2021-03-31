Fire crews respond to senior housing complex in Walla Walla

Image credit: Walla Walla Housing Authority

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters from the Walla Walla Fire Department were dispatched to a 55 + community living apartment complex on Tuesday evening for a potential commercial structure fire.

According to a release by the WWFD, fire crews from Walla Walla County District 4 and the College Place Fire Department were dispatched to Galbraith Gardens South Apartments at 9:53 p.m. on March 30, 2021.

By the time that firefighters arrived, people were already being evacuated from the building. The WWFD report claims that occupants alerted fire crews to smoke coming from one of the apartments on the second floor of the building.

When firefighters reached the second floor, there was plenty of smoke filling the hallways. Through the smoke, they managed to locate the source of the fire in one of the apartments. There, it was discovered that the building’s automatic sprinkler system had already extinguished the source of the fire. Even though there was extensive damage to the apartment itself, Walla Walla fire crews say that the sprinklers prevented any significant damage to the building’s structural integrity.

A brief investigation led firefighters to the cause of the incident. Authorities deduct that the resident of the home accidentally turned the stove on without realizing it. At the time, towels were placed on top of the stove, leading to a much more impactful fire.

The total cost of damages is estimated at $51,000 to this apartment, which is part of a low-income housing program. The Galbraith Gardens apartments are owned and operated by the City of Walla Walla Housing Authority.

No injuries to occupants or first responders were reported by local authorities.

