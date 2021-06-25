Walla Walla firefighters save family dog in home fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) Around noon on Thursday, Walla Walla Firefighters responded to a home on fire at 1731 Portland Ave.

When they arrived, a mother and her children were outside, and the crew was able to save the family dog, who was still indoors. The dog was transported to a local animal clinic, and the family was treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

The press released stated, “the cause of the fire is undetermined, and it was accidental.”

The city of Walla Walla Fire Department said there were no working smoke alarms in the home. The department wants to remind everyone that working smoke alarms save lives. It is also essential to check your smoke alarm regularly to make sure it’s working.

