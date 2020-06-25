Walla Walla, Franklin Co. firefighters battling wildfire south of Wallula

WALLULA, Wash. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire burning south of Wallula.

According to Franklin County Fire District #3, firefighters were first alerted to the fire around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say the fire is difficult to access and is burning in heavy brush and trees between railroad tracks and the river.

They expect crews will be working on the fire all night.

@FranklinFire3 and @PascoWAFire assisting Walla Walla Dist 5 tonight on a wildfire south of Wallula. The fire was dispatched at 23:00 and burning in heavy brush and trees between the railroad tracks and river making access difficult. Crews will be here all night. pic.twitter.com/jRbNuPOnzz — Franklin Co Fire#3 (@FranklinFire3) June 25, 2020

