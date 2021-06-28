Walla Walla garage fire causes $170,000 in damages

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Best efforts from local firefighters helped prevent the further spread of a fire in a residential home on Saturday, but the homeowner is left to pick up the pieces of an estimated $170,000 in damages.

According to a press release by the City of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the home on the 1000-block of E. Alder St. at 5:36 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The initial report stated that the home’s garage was on fire. First responders from Walla Walla Fire Station No. 1, Fire Station No. 2, Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4, and the College Place Fire Department provided mutual aid.

Once crews arrived at the scene of the fire, they located a heavy fire located near the back of the structure that extended into the eaves of the home. Firefighters quickly got to work extinguishing the fire as flames spread through the eaves into hidden spaces in the attic.

After approximately an hour and a half, the crews finally brought the fire under control. Between the complexities of the fire, excessive heat, and consistent breeze, containing this fire proved difficult.

An investigation by fire crews is still ongoing and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, per local authorities. However, there were no injuries sustained by first responders or occupants of the home.

Authorities determined that the fire caused extensive damage to the home and its contents with an estimated value loss of $170,000 in total.

