Walla Walla Hall of Fame inducts young rapper

Walla Walla, Wash. -The City of Walla Walla is looking for influential locals to add to its new Hall of Fame.

When you visit the city’s website, you’ll see big names like movie star Adam West, Actor Connor Trinneer, and former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Recently the city also added a Latin rap musician to the list. Richard Jimenez, who goes by the rap name Lil Los Stilo, says he’s done many shows in Walla Walla. He also claims he was one of the people responsible for the hall of fame idea. Jimenez says the hall of fame can inspire locals and kids to follow their dreams and to give back when they make it.

“It’s just the impact of putting things out there and hopefully anyone else who makes it, anybody who makes any kind of impact either you’re a doctor or a lawyer anything that makes you a lot of money, give it back if you can.” Said Jimenez.

The City of Walla Walla says there could be a physical hall of fame in the future. If you would like to nominate someone who deserves the recognition, you can email the city.

