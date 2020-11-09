Walla Walla High School cadets invite all to virtual Veterans Day assembly on Tuesday

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Ahead of Veterans Day on Wednesday, and the Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps ‘Blue Devil Cadet Battalion’ will honor veterans with a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, November 10.

The virtual assembly will stream live on YouTube starting at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday. It can be viewed here: https://rebrand.ly/wahiassembly

“The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets have prepared a commemorative program for this assembly. Veterans and their guests are invited to log into our virtual assembly which will begin promptly at 11:50 a.m.,” said cadet Lt. Col. Ramon Lopez, the battalion commander. “Veterans of all periods and conflicts including the Cold War, from all branches including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and all their components, active, reserve, guard, and retired will be recognized for their service to the nation.”