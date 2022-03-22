Walla Walla implements location app for 9-11 calls

by Madeleine Hagen

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Emergency Services Communication is implementing a new way to locate 9-11 callers.

If you’ve ever called 9-11, you’ve likely been asked, ‘where is your emergency?’

But what if you don’t know where you are, or you do, but the location is obscure, like ‘on the side of the freeway?’

To ease situations like this, WESCOM has partnered with a global address system called What Three Words.

The website and app has the entire globe mapped out in ten square feet blocks. Each block correlates with three specific words that can in turn, be told to emergency services to get a caller’s location.

“It’s an excellent, free app for people because you could be in the middle of a desert somewhere and not really have any cross streets, or addresses and as long as there’s a GPS signal and they have the app on their phone they can open that and it will give them those three words,” Manager Steve Ruley explained.

Especially in the area where there’s a lot of rural or agricultural land and locating someone in an emergency may not be easy.

“We’re always looking for another tool in the pouch that can help provide a method to get services that are needed to the public in the quickest and most efficient way,” Ruley said he hopes Valley residents will buy in and download the app.

For example, you can type in ‘vote, dreams, awards’ on the app, and it’ll pinpoint your location at Pioneer Park Stand. Then, you can tell dispatch those three words and first responders will be able to get even closer to your location.

The app can be downloaded on your provider’s app store for free. You can also text WESCOM in an emergency with those three words if you’re unable to get through with a phone call.

