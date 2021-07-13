Walla Walla: KVEW signoff, rescan to bring new TV channels

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you watch KAPP-KVEW television on TV Translator Station K14DT in the Milton-Freewater/Walla Walla area, there are some changes coming.

KVEW is actively working on replacing our Channel 14 translator serving the Walla Walla region and will be signing off Tuesday evening, July 13.

The current translator will cease analog broadcasting so that we can prepare the location for a new, high-definition, digital translator.

Due to equipment issues, our new equipment has been delayed in arriving for installation. The FCC has granted us an extension due to this issue. We expect to sign on our new digital translator on August 2.

To continue receiving KAPP-KVEW, over-the-air viewers in this area will need to rescan their tuner-receiver once the new digital channel begins broadcasting.

The new digital channel will be Channel 42; you will have to rescan in order to get ABC programming, KAPP-KVEW Local News, and several new subchannels over the air.

Networks available on the new Channel 42 signal will be KVEW ABC, ME-TV, Heroes & Icons, Start TV, DABL TV, QVC and HSN.

If you have any questions, you can contact us at 509-735-8369 or via email at brianp@kappkvew.com

