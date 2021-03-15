Walla Walla man airlifted after snow bike accident

The location of this incident on March 13, 2021 is pictured on Google Maps

UMATILLA COUNTY, Oreg. — Life Flight assistance was called after a Walla Walla recreationist was involved in a serious accident on his snow bike over the weekend.

According to a release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called around 5:13 p.m. on March 13. The caller, identified as a Walla Walla man named Matt Sweeney, reported that his friend sustained severe injuries. Sherriff’s Office officials say that the injured individual, a 63-year-old Walla Walla man named Eric Burmood, was injured following an accident on his Honda Snow Bike.

Since the men were offroading, pinpointing their location wasn’t easy. They were reportedly eight miles southwest of Highway 204 on Summit Rd. Sweeney reportedly administered first aid on the scene of the incident, but more serious medical attention was required. He asked for a Life Flight response as snowy conditions made it even more difficult to help his peer.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office snow patrol Deputies Hayes and Palmer arrived on the scene of the incident roughly an hour after the first call was placed.

Umatilla County Search and Rescue crews were also activated to help in the recovery efforts, but they weren’t needed in the end as Life Flight crews made contact with the Sheriff’s snow patrol Deputies. They responded to the location shortly after and helped to administer emergency first aid.

Burmood was airlifted to the Providence Medical Center immediately. Reports from local authorities say that Life Flight crews successfully arrived on location at approximately 6:43 p.m. that night.

No further information has been revealed regarding the status of the victim.

