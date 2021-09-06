WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A suspect with outstanding warrants was arrested after racking up five new charges for ramming another vehicle, fleeing at high speeds, crashing into a house, and attempting to evade arrest.

According to a press release issued by Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home near Stevens St around 12:37 a.m. on Sunday, September 5. They received reports that a truck rammed into another car before the driver crashed into a home and fled the scene on foot.

When WWPD officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they were informed by eyewitnesses that the driver intentionally rammed another vehicle near Stevens St & W Tietan St before zooming off around 80 miles per hour. The driver allegedly lost control of their vehicle and crashed through a backyard fence before colliding with the house.

Witnesses also told WWPD investigators that the suspect ran away on foot after the accident. Shortly after, the Sergeant on-duty located a cell phone with a picture of the suspect on its lock screen. After seeing him on that lock screen, the sergeant identified the suspect as they walked past the scene. When officers attempted to contact him, the suspect tried to hide on the front porch of a home on Chapra St.

WWPD officers took the uncooperative suspect, who has since been identified as 34-year-old Jesus Rios of Walla Walla, into custody. They learned he already had two warrants out for his arrest on top of the following charges for this incident: Two counts of vehicular assault, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and driving with a suspended license to the third degree.

Rios is now lodged at the Walla Walla County Jail, authorities said. The occupants of the vehicle that was targeted and residents of the home were luckily not injured in this process.

