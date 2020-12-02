Walla Walla man invited to raise 12th man flag at Seattle Seahawks game

Though it will be performed virtually, Melito Ramirez is being rewarded for his efforts.

Walla Walla High School Intervention Specialist Melito Ramirez is pictured.

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are inviting a Walla Walla man to be a part of their pre-game ceremonies on Dec. 6.

Walla Walla High School Intervention Specialist Melito Ramirez is being recognized for his efforts in the community. Ramirez was recently named the 2020 Washington Classified School Employee of the Year.

For four decades, Ramirez has been an essential part of the Walla Walla educational community. His efforts have been crucial in assisting families and students in the Walla Walla valley.

In recognizing his efforts, the Seattle Seahawks will feature him virtually during their broadcast against the New York Giants. Ramirez is set to raise the flag at Walla Walla High School on Dec. 2 with the assistance of staff from the 21st Century Afterschool program. They’ll record close-up shots and drone footage to be distributed to the Seattle Seahawks. From there, the Seahawks’ media team will take the footage and create a special segment recognizing all that Ramirez has done.

Ramirez will make history by becoming the first Washington Classified School Employee of the Year to compete for the Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) award. The RISE award is administered by the U.S. Department of Education and honors excellence in classrooms throughout the country.

According to their site, RISE award nominees will be announced in the Spring of 2021.

