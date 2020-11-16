Walla Walla native wows crowd, places 7th at PBR World Finals

The 24-year-old earned his second-largest PBR paycheck to date

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Walla Walla’s Derek Kolbaba rode his way to a large payday over the weekend in the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast.

The 24-year-old earned 150 points and $85,500, his second-largest purse so far at a PBR event, according to his rider profile on the Professional Bull Riders website.

On the first night of the competition at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Kolbaba won Round 1 with an electrifying 92.75-point ride on Boogie Bomb.

“This is the pinnacle right here,” Kolbaba said after taking 1st place. “I’ve just been fired up all week.”

Kolbaba placed seventh overall at the event. Boudreaux Campbell won the World Finals event title and Rookie of the Year award.

