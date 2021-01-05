Walla Walla officers assist ice cream truck driver with a sticky situation

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police assisted a delivery truck driver who fell off his truck earlier today, according to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer. What they didn’t expect was that they’d be responsible for saving his ice cream as well.

Officers and medics responded to the call near 2nd Ave and Main St. in Walla Walla. The driver received medical attention as medics arrived, but needed to be transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluations.

However, that left the officers with another set of issues: A large ice cream truck and its melty cargo were stuck in the middle of the road.

Luckily, Officer Spencer Kelty was on the scene to help out. Officer Kelty, who holds a Commercial Driver’s License necessary to drive one of these vehicles, transported it back to the Police Station.

With such precious cargo in tow, officers held kept watch over the ice cream truck until the driver was able to pick it up.

Walla Walla Police indicate that all ice cream was accounted for by the time the driver left the Police Station.

