Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image courtesy of the City of Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla area Law Enforcement is hard at work trying to keep the city safe, but that won’t stop them from celebrating the holiday season.

Officers spent the weekend visiting homes throughout the area to provide Christmas gifts to families in need.

Ultimately, these officers will visit a total of 27 families including 83 kids and 34 adults. As part of the ‘Cops and Kids’ initiative, the program spent over $17,000 to make holiday wishes come true.

Local law enforcement teamed up with Dominoes to fill these family’s bellies as well. The nationwide pizza chain provided complimentary pizzas that officers brought to these homes along with their assortment of gifts.

As a Code Enforcement Officer, Amy Harris has fulfilled full-time duties while also serving as the program coordinator. She’s worked tirelessly to organize gift shopping, wrapping and deliveries.

Bicycles were donated by Hop Thief, Red Monkey and The Stone Hut.

2020 hasn’t been an ordinary year, forcing the ‘Cops and Kids’ initiative to adjust. With the added roadblocks of the pandemic, officers were forced to operate a bit differently.

Generally, cops would shop with the children to ensure they’re picking items that fit the interests of each individual child. Still, that’s not going to stop them from giving back to their community.

