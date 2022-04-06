Walla Walla officials investigating laser strike at Life Flight helicopter

by Madeleine Hagen

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — As a Life Flight helicopter attempted to land at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, on Sunday night, the pilot noticed something out of the ordinary and contacted police.

“Not only that pilot but other pilots had been experiencing — somebody, had been shining a laser on approach to the helipad,” Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department said.

Sergeant Fulmer said the report was shared across the department’s network.

That’s when one of his colleagues remembered something from the day prior.

“One of the officers happened to have been going through a neighborhood near the hospital the night before and saw a subject pointing a laser,” he said.

So, the officer returned to the spot: the 200th block of Eagan Street, which is mere blocks away from the hospital.

“About a couple minutes later, the guy came out of his house and sat on the porch and was pointing a green laser up at the trees and the sky and in the direction of the hospital,” Fulmer said.

The officer confronted the man who initially denied that he was pointing a laser.

Eventually, he admitted is was him, and claimed he didn’t know what he was doing is illegal.

Fulmer said the laser was confiscated and a report was written. Charges for lasering in the first degree was submitted to the Walla Walla County Prosecutor.

“It’s something that our department, and hopefully our prosecutors are going to take very seriously and maybe make an example of this individual so it shuts it down,” Fulmer said.

The FAA said laser strikes have become a serious problem in recent years.

It can distract or alarm a pilot as they try to land their aircraft..

“So, they’re really focused on the aircraft itself and the crew on board and yeah, potentially a patient, I think in this instance they were picking one up but it could be bringing one in of course,” Fulmer said a distracted pilot transported a patient in need of medical care isn’t good, “when somebody points a laser like that it causes alarm, not knowing whether or not that lasers attached to a firearm which is what lasers are typically used for.”

Fulmer said in this instance, they were fortunate to identify a suspect. In most cases, pinpointing where a laser strikes isn’t as easy.

“Got to show people that we’re not going to put up with this and it is an extreme hazard to the pilots,” Fulmer said.

Shining a laser into an aircraft, emergency vehicle or transit bus is a felony, you can learn more about reporting laser strikes here.

