Walla Walla police arrest felony warrant suspect using less-lethal projectile

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla police used a less-lethal projectile to arrest felony warrant suspect this week.

According to Sergeant Eric Knudson with the Walla Walla Police Department, on Wednesday afternoon they got a search warrant for an apartment in the 200 block of West Chesnut Street where they believed 31-year-old Robert P. Burgess was hiding.

However, when they arrived at the apartment, they got a call saying that Burgess was at a different apartment on Eagan Street.

Police believe this caller was lying and just trying to divert officers from finding Burgess.

“After a brief search of the apartment, officers were able to verbally engage Burgess in conversation and ordered him to come out of a room which had a closed door,” Sergeant Knudson explained.



That’s when officers say Burgess wouldn’t cooperate with their commands, leading them to use a 40mm less-lethal projectile which struck the suspect’s leg.

Burgess was then arrested and taken to the hospital before going to the Walla Walla County Jail.

